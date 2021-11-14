Steelers Made ‘Last-Ditch Run’ At Odell Beckham Jr., According To NFL Insider

Late in the courting of one former star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. following his release from the Cleveland Browns, there was one surprise team that was involved very late in the process, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport: the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to an early Sunday morning report ahead of the Steelers’ matchup with the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field, Rapoport released a report stating the Steelers made a “last-ditch run” at the former star receiver, which shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, considering the injury to Chase Claypool that will likely linger the rest of the season.

When Odell Beckham Jr was whittling down his choices on Thursday, the #Steelers called to make a last-ditch run at a former rival. Alas, a bit too late. How Beckham landed in LA and what to expect on Monday night: https://t.co/ROA9s5eGvL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

“He received an offer at the veteran’s minimum from the Packers, while most of the rest of the offers were around a $1 million base salary with a chance to make a few more million with incentives,” Rapoport writes. “The Chiefs, Patriots, Seahawks, Saints and Packers all made offers, as did the Rams.