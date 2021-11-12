Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 10: Claypool Ruled Out; All Others Practiced Fully

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what might be their final official injury report of Week 10 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Detroit Lions and the Friday offering shows that just one player has been officially ruled out for that contest.

After failing to practice again on Friday, wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) has officially been ruled out for the Steelers Sunday road game against the Lions. Claypool suffered his toe injury late in the Steelers Week 8 Monday night game.

With Claypool now officially ruled out for Sunday’s game, look for wide receiver Anthony Miller to potentially be elevated to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad on Saturday.

Practicing fully for the Steelers on Friday were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder), tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring), center Kendrick Green (hamstring), running back Najee Harris (foot), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (ankle), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (hip).

None of the seven players that practiced fully on Friday were given game status designations and that’s a good sign that all will be available on Sunday against the Lions.