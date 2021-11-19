Patriots Vs. Falcons Week 11 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am.

The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons will kickoff Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night. This game will include quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Mac Jones facing off in Atlanta. The Patriots are coming off a big Week 10 win against the Cleveland Browns while the Falcons suffered a huge loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.

Patriots Inactives: OG Yasir Durant, RB J.J. Taylor, TE Devin Asiasi, QB Jarrett Stidham, DE Ronnie Perkins.

Falcons Inactives: RB Cordarrelle Patterson, WR Christian Blake, CB Kendall Sheffield, S Jaylinn Hawkins, DL John Cominsky, DL Marlon Davidson, DL Tyeler Davison

