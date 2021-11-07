Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 248, a submitted take from our very own Melanie Friedlander that includes her looking deeper into the fake field goal run by the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday and what it might mean for future fake attempts this season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 248)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-11-7-21-episode-248
