Lions Friday Injury Report Week 10: RB Jamaal Williams, K Austin Seibert Ruled Out

The Detroit Lions have now released their third injury report of Week 10 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Friday offering shows two players officially listed as out and two others listed as questionable for the contest.

Ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers after failing to practice on Friday were running back Jamaal Williams (thigh) and kicker Austin Seibert (right hip).

With Williams out, look for rookie running back Jermar Jefferson to see a little bit of playing time behind starting running back D’Andre Swift. Also, kicker Ryan Santoso will likely be elevated from the practice squad on Saturday with Seibert out.

Ending Friday listed as questionable for Sunday’s game were linebacker Austin Bryant (shoulder) and tackle Taylor Decker (finger). Bryant was limited on Friday while Decker, who has yet to play in a game this season, practiced fully earlier in the day. Speculation is heavy that Decker will ultimately make his 2021 debut on Sunday against the Steelers.

The Lions have cornerback A.J. Parker (neck) listed as a full practice participant on Friday and they did not give him a game status designation. That means he’s likely expected to be available on Sunday.