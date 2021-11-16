Devin Bush Named Steelers’ 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Recipient

Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker Devin Bush was honored with the 2021 Ed Block Courage Award, given to him at a Tuesday luncheon. The award, as defined by the team site, is “voted on by the players and given to a player who has shown courage either coming back from an injury or a life-altering situation.”

Bush was given the award for his rehab and comeback from a torn ACL suffered last October. Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley covered the event, and spoke with Bush about his journey back from injury.

“It was tough,” he told Varley. “It was tough to watch my teammates from the sideline. It was tough to watch from my own house when they were traveling and winning. I had to be strong for myself and for them as well. I tried my best to stay in high spirits and as involved as I could.”

Bush missed the rest of the season in 2020 due to the injury, the first major one of his career. But he aggressively rehabbed his way back and took the field for the first day of training camp. Though the team was still cautious with him, Bush missed very little time and played in the team’s regular season opener this year against the Buffalo Bills.

Dealing with the pandemic on top of the injury made Bush’s journey all the lonelier. But he says he stopped asking “why” and focused on getting back on the field.

“It wasn’t until around the five-month mark that I just stopped asking why. “I was getting back to normal, walking a little bit more. After that, after the tough beginning, which was the worst part, I stopped asking why…I finally realized sometimes there just is no why.”

On the season, Bush has 41 total tackles, two for a loss, with a sack and forced fumble.

Here’s a list of past recipients of the award:

2020 – DL Stephon Tuitt

2019 – RB James Conner

2018 – LB Ryan Shazier

2017 – CB Artie Burns

2016 – OL Maurkice Pouncey

2015 – CB William Gay

2014 – LB Sean Spence

2013 – TE Heath Miller

2012 – OL Willie Colon

2011 – OT Max Starks

Every year since 1984, one player from each team is given the award.