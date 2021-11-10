AFC North Week 9 Recap: Steelers Now Second Behind Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of three AFC North teams to win in Week 9, and now they will enter Week 10 in second place in the division.

Two of the other AFC North teams, the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals, played each other in Week 9, with the former beating the latter 41-16 on Sunday and in Cincinnati.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 14 of his 21 total passes against the Bengals for 218 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. His two touchdown passes went to wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and tight end David Njoku. People-Jones ended the game with two receptions for 86 yards to lead the Browns.

Browns running back Nick Chubb scored twice on the ground in the win against the Bengals, and he finished with 137 yards rushing on his 14 total carries.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward had a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown. His interception came off Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow early in the game. Burrow completed 28 of his 40 total pass attempts against the Browns for 282 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

In addition to intercepting Burrow twice on Sunday, the Browns’ defense also recorded five quarterback sacks in the game. Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. led the team with 14 total tackles in the win.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in the loss. He also caught five passes for 46 yards. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins chipped in six receptions for 78 yards.

In other AFC North action in Week 9, the Baltimore Ravens beat the Minnesota Vikings 34-31 in overtime at home on Sunday.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 27 of his 41 total pass attempts against the Vikings for 266 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Jackson’s three touchdown passes went to wide receiver Devin Duvernay, fullback Patrick Ricard and running back Devonta Freeman.

Jackson led the team in rushing on Sunday against the Vikings with 120 yards on 21 total carries. Running back Le’Veon Bell chipped in a rushing touchdown as part of the win, and wide receiver Marquise Brown led the Ravens in receiving with nine receptions for 116 yards. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker also kicked two field goals in the win, with the last one coming late in overtime to deliver victory.

Defensively for the Ravens on Sunday, linebacker Josh Bynes led the team in total tackles with 11. The Ravens’ defense did not register any sacks or takeaways in the team’s win, however. The Ravens also allowed a Vikings 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half.

The Ravens now lead the AFC North entering Week 10 with a 6-2 record. They will next play the 2-7 Miami Dolphins on the road on Thursday night. The 5-3 Steelers will play host to the 0-8 Detroit Lions in on Sunday. The 5-4 Browns will play the 5-4 New England Patriots on Sunday, while the 5-4 Bengals are on their bye in Week 10.