Watch: Joe Haden Plays Key Role In TJ Watt’s OT Fumble

Another video for you guys today. TJ Watt’s overtime forced fumble to beat the Seattle Seahawks was a fantastic play and serves as another reminder why that guy is among the best in football. Lost in the play was what Joe Haden did. In today’s breakdown, we check out the impact Haden made that allowed Watt to knock the ball out.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

