Watch: How Green Bay Beat Pittsburgh In The 4th Down Chess Game

Bringing you guys another video today. We’ve touched on this topic a couple times already but I wanted to do a deep-dive into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ second 4th down failure, the 4th and 5 completion to JuJu Smith-Schuster short of the sticks.

We look into why that was Matt Canada’s playcall and how a play earlier in the game influenced his decision. We also look at the Packers response and how they countered the Steelers’ call.

