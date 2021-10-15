Torn MCL Landed Steelers’ Anthony McFarland On IR To Start Season

After weeks of speculation regarding what may have led to Pittsburgh Steelers’ second-year running back Anthony McFarland landing on injured reserve to start the season, the young running back revealed the true cause Friday during his first media availability since landing on IR.

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, McFarland revealed that a torn MCL caused him to land on injured reserve, resulting in him missing the first five games of the season while the Steelers rolled with Kalen Ballage and Benny Snell Jr. behind rookie running back Najee Harris.

Steelers RB Anthony McFarland said a torn MCL put him on IR to start the season – said it happened in practice and was partially re-aggravating a college injury. Said he feels good now, though, and trusts his knee. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 15, 2021

It’s unclear when McFarland injured himself in practice during training camp, or what year he suffered the initial injury in college or how serious it was, but it’s not clear as to why McFarland was a surprise IR designation once the Steelers’ 53-man roster was set in early September.

Without McFarland as a legitimate No. 2 option behind Harris, the Steelers’ rookie has handled a significant workload while adjusting to the NFL. On Wednesday, McFarland returned to practice, starting the clock on his return to the 53-man roster, which must happen within 21 days.

McFarland’s return will create an interesting decision on the 53-man roster, especially at running back, considering Snell’s usage on special teams, along with the increased role for Ballage in recent weeks. Having a guy like McFarland return to the roster as the No. 2 running back behind Harris could open things up offensively for Pony formations and other 2-RB sets in hopes of getting speed and versatility on the field for a rejuvenated rushing attack.