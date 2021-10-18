The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Seahawks Recap, Big Plays, Injuries, Tomlin Comments, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 37 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers injury situation coming out of the team’s Week 6 Sunday night home win against the Seattle Seahawks. We talk about the players who were injured during the game on Sunday and the ones who missed the game with injuries as well. We also go over the inactives ahead of that contest.

The Steelers are now 3-3 after Sunday’s win so Alex and I start the breakdown of the game. We go over what we observed overall in the game before focusing specifically on the offensive and defensive play. We go over big plays, missed plays, some play calls as well as some snap count totals from the Sunday night game.

Alex and I make sure to discuss the play near the end of regulation time that wound up being subject to an official review. We go over the process and everything related to the Seahawks getting a chance to send the game into overtime via a spike and a field goal..

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin weighed in with his thoughts on what transpired late in the fourth quarter so we go over what he said and more. We also go over several stats from the Sunday night game and make sure to discuss the huge hand that outside linebacker T.J. Watt played in the win. The play of several individual players are discussed throughout this contest and that list includes wide receiver Chase Claypool, running back Najee Harris, inside linebacker Devin Bush and safety Terrell Edmunds, just to name a few.

As usual we finish this show out by tying up some loose ends before diving into answering several emails that we received from listeners since the Sunday night game ended.

