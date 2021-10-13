The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Seahawks Preview, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Broncos All-22, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 35 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about all that has transpired with the Pittsburgh Steelers the last 48 hours and that includes a look at the practice squad transactions the team made on Tuesday.

We go over the health update that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided on Tuesday and that includes us discussing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster now likely being out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. Will Smith-Schuster be back in 2022? We discuss that topic for a bit.

The Steelers signed free agent wide receiver Anthony Miller to their practice squad so Alex and I go over his path from the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh practice squad.

Will the Steelers have several injured players back on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks and will tackle Zach Banner be back in the active roster come the end of Saturday night? We discuss all of that in this show.

Tomlin provided a few other talking points on Tuesday that Alex and I discuss midway through this show.

Alex and I have gone all through the Steelers all-22 tape from their Week 5 win against the Denver Broncos, so we thoroughly review all that we have in our notes. We talk quite a bit about the play of the Steelers offensive line on Sunday, how wide receiver Chase Claypool might make a solid big slot and much more. We also make sure to go over some key things on the Steelers defense that jumped out to us both during the all-22 tape review.

Alex and I are then pleased to welcome to the show the great Gregg Bell from the Tacoma News Tribune. Gregg covers the Seahawks for the outlet, and he’ll be present for the Steelers Week 6 Sunday home game at Heinz Field. We spend roughly 30 minutes with Gregg previewing the 2021 Seahawks, the Sunday game and much, much more.

Gregg is kind enough to give us his early thoughts on the possible outcome for the Sunday game at the end of the interview. If not already doing so, please follow Gregg on Twitter at @gbellseattle and thank him for appearing on the Wednesday show. You can also read Gregg’s work online here: https://www.thenewstribune.com/sports/nfl/seattle-seahawks

After our interview with Gregg is complete, Alex and I recap it and tie up other loose ends related to the Steelers and the show. As usual, we end this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Seahawks Preview, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Broncos All-22, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-oct-13-episode-1472

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 35 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n