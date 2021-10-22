Season 12, Episode 39 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Cleveland Browns winning their Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos to move to 4-3 on the season.

The Browns had a former undrafted free agent running back in D’Ernest Johnson go off Thursday night so that requires Alex and I to talk some about the fungibility of that position at the NFL level.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger ranks super low in middle of field pass attempt percentages through the first six weeks of the 2021 regular season, so Alex and I discuss that and the rankings of the other AFC North quarterbacks as well. We discuss the importance, or lack thereof, attempting and completing some of those middle of field pass attempts in a game and more.

Two of the Steelers position coaches, Ike Hilliard and Teryl Austin, both talked to the media on Wednesday, so Alex and I recap everything that they had to see that was newsworthy. We discuss explosive plays on both sides of the football, comments about wide receivers James Washington and Chase Claypool and defensive backs Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ahkello Witherspoon, and Trey Norwood.

Alex and I briefly talk some about the TOX stat on this Friday and how the Steelers need to make strides in that category moving past their bye week.

Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark sure would like to see head coach Mike Tomlin land at LSU if at all possible so we discuss what all he had to say on that topic during a Thursday night radio interview.

Alex and I recap it and tie up other loose ends related to the Steelers at the end of this show and as usual, we end this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, MOF Pass Attempts, RB Fungibility, Clark LSU Comments, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-oct-22-episode-1476

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 39 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n