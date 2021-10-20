The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bye Week, Tuesday Pressers, Seahawks All-22, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 38 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about all that has transpired with the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this week with the team now on their bye.

We go over the heath of the Steelers on their bye week before getting into all that was said on Tuesday by head coach Mike Tomlin, offensive coordinator Matt Canada and defensive coordinator Keith Butler during their individual press conferences.

We talk quite a bit in this episode about what Butler said about inside linebacker Robert Spillane playing some in the team’s dime defense and what Canada had to say about wide receiver James Washington not playing much Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Several other talking points from the coaches Tuesday press conferences are also discussed in the first part of this show.

Alex and I have digested a good amount of the all-22 tape from the Sunday night game against the Seahawks, so we discuss the good and bad from that. We talk about the Steelers coming out their bye week and what needs to improve moving forward into their next three games, all of which seem very winnable right now.

The Cleveland Browns will be without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos, so we discuss that news as well.

Steelers wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard talked to the media on Wednesday while we were recording this show and he had some interesting things to say about Washington’s role in the offense moving forward. We make sure to hit on that talking point even more.

Can the Steelers continue to win with the way quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has played these past few weeks? We discuss that topic and if an improved running game is enough to carry the quarterback and the offense.

Alex and I recap it and tie up other loose ends related to the Steelers at the end of this show and as usual, we end this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

