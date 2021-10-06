The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Broncos Preview, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Packers All-22, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 32 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about all that has transpired with the Pittsburgh Steelers the last 48 hours and that includes a look at the practice squad transaction the team made on Tuesday.

We go over the health update that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided on Tuesday and start looking ahead at what the team’s first injury report of Week 5 might look like when it gets released Wednesday after practice. We also talk about the possibility of two more players on the team’s Reserve/Injured list resuming practice this week. We obviously discuss Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger now dealing with a hip injury as of Sunday.

Tomlin talked on Tuesday, so Alex and I go over all the main talking points to come out of that weekly session. We talk fourth down play breakdowns, Roethlisberger’s ability to change plays at the line and much, much more related to what Tomlin said on Tuesday.

Alex and I have gone all through the Steelers all-22 tape from their Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers, so we thoroughly review all that we have in our notes. We talk quite a bit about the Steelers run game success, how much zone the defense is playing and much, much more. We also talk about how good defensive tackle Cameron Heyward has been playing so far this season and the stats that back that up.

Alex and I are then pleased to welcome to the show the great Ryan O’Halloran from The Denver Post. Ryan covers the Denver Broncos for the outlet, and he’ll be present for the Steelers Week 5 Sunday home game at Heinz Field. We spend roughly 30 minutes with Ryan previewing the 2021 Broncos, the Sunday game and much, much more.

Ryan is kind enough to give us his early thoughts on the possible outcome for the Sunday game at the end of the interview. If not already doing so, please follow Ryan on Twitter at @ryanohalloran and thank him for appearing on the Wednesday show. You can also read Tom’s work online here: https://www.denverpost.com/sports/

After our interview with Ryan is complete, Alex and I recap it and tie up other loose ends related to the Steelers and the show. As usual, we end this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Broncos Preview, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Packers All-22, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-oct-6-episode-1469

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 26 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n