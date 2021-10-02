Steelers WR Chase Claypool Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game Versus Packers

For the second straight week, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of its top three wide receivers. WR Chase Claypool has been downgraded from questionable to out for tomorrow’s game against the Green Bay Packers, according to team spokesman Burt Lauten.

#Steelers WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday's game at Green Bay. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 2, 2021

Claypool suffered the hamstring injury during practice this week. After being limited Thursday, he failed to practice Friday and was initially listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Now, he has been ruled out. Through the first three games, Claypool has caught 15 passes for 211 yards and zero touchdowns. He’s most often been targeted deep down field though with limited success.

Last week, Diontae Johnson missed the game with a knee injury but he will return to the lineup tomorrow against the Packers. James Washington will again step in as the third receiver, logging time primarily in 11 personnel. Last week, he played 80% of the team’s snaps, catching three passes for 20 yards on five targets.

Pittsburgh will also be without OL Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion) and Rashaad Coward (ankle) along with DL Carlos Davis (knee).

The Steelers are likely to elevate WR Cody White – and potentially someone else – later today as they did for last week’s game.