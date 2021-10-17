Steelers Vs. Seahawks 2021 Week 6: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 6
Seattle Seahawks (2-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3)
Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET, October, 17, 2021
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: NBC (national)
Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis), Michele Tafoya (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -5
Trends:
Seattle are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Seattle’s last 5 games.
Seattle are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.
Seattle are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Seattle’s last 7 games on the road.
Seattle are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
Seattle are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Seattle are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Seattle’s last 7 games played in October.
Pittsburgh are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.
Pittsburgh are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Seattle.
Pittsburgh are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games when playing at home against Seattle.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference West division.
Pittsburgh are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games played in October.
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games played in week 6.
Seahawks Injuries
RB Chris Carson (neck) – Out
QB Russell Wilson (right finger) – Out
T Cedric Ogbuehi (biceps) – Out
Steelers Injuries:
DT Carlos Davis (knee) – Out
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (groin) – Out
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_oct_17_2021_vs_seattle-seahawks_weekly_release
Game Capsule: