Steelers Vs. Seahawks 2021 Week 6: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 6

Seattle Seahawks (2-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3)

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET, October, 17, 2021

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: NBC (national)

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis), Michele Tafoya (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -5

Trends:

Seattle are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Seattle’s last 5 games.

Seattle are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.

Seattle are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Seattle’s last 7 games on the road.

Seattle are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

Seattle are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Seattle are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Seattle’s last 7 games played in October.

Pittsburgh are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Seattle.

Pittsburgh are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games when playing at home against Seattle.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference West division.

Pittsburgh are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games played in October.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games played in week 6.

Seahawks Injuries

RB Chris Carson (neck) – Out

QB Russell Wilson (right finger) – Out

T Cedric Ogbuehi (biceps) – Out

Steelers Injuries:

DT Carlos Davis (knee) – Out

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (groin) – Out

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_oct_17_2021_vs_seattle-seahawks_weekly_release



Game Capsule: