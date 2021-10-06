Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Jr. Resumes Practicing On Wednesday; 21-Day Window Opened

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to play the Denver Broncos this week and on Wednesday the team announced that running back Anthony McFarland Jr., who has been on the Reserve/Injured list all season, will resume practicing on Wednesday.

McFarland, who was selected by the Steelers in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Maryland, now has his 21-day opened as a designated-to-return player. He can be activated to the Steelers 53-man roster at any time in the next 21 days.

It will be interesting to see if McFarland can be ready to play by Sunday. If he can, the Steelers will activate him to the 53-man roster on Saturday and a corresponding move will then be made.

Last Wednesday, Steelers tackle Zach Banner had his 21-day window opened as he resumed practicing. Banner, however, still has yet to be activated to the 53-man roster.

In 2020, McFarland was inactive for four regular season games as a rookie as well as for the team’s lone playoff game. In total, McFarland had 33 rushes for 113 yards as a rookie in addition to six receptions for another 54 yards. He played just 89 offensive snaps during the 2020 season and zero on special teams.

Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt also remains on the Reserve/Injured list as well and it does not appear as though he will resume practicing this week.