Steelers Mourn Death Of ILBs Coach Jerry Olsavsky’s Wife

Some sad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ family today. The team announced Rayme Olsavsky, wife of Pittsburgh Steelers’ ILB coach Jerry Olsavsky, has died today. The team released a statement regarding the news a short time ago.

#Steelers statement on Rayme Olsavsky, who passed away this morning and is the wife of Inside Linebackers Coach Jerry Olsavsky. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qcQzgTYgmc — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 15, 2021

The statement reads:

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have heavy hearts with the unfortunate passing of Rayme Olsavsky. Words cannot express our sadness for Jerry and the loss of his wife. We will continue to support Jerry through this difficult time.

Our thoughts are prayers are with Jerry and their entire families, including his three children Joseph, Emma, and Dominic.”

An Ohio native and Pitt alum, Jerry Olsavsky was drafted by the Steelers in the 10th round of the 1989 NFL Draft. He spent nine years with the team, starting 37 games and forcing three fumbles. He spent the 1998 season as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. After his pro career finished up, he got into coaching, serving as Youngstown State’s linebackers coach from 2003 to 2009. The Steelers hired him as a defensive assistant in 2010 and he was promoted to inside linebackers coach in 2015.

It’s unclear if Olsavsky will be available to coach Sunday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. If he is unable, Keith Butler could assume those duties.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Olsavsky family during this difficult time.