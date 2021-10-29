Mike Tomlin Says He’s Had Conversations With Melvin Ingram; Refuses To Discuss Trade Likelihood

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers trade outside linebacker Melvin Ingram before the Tuesday deadline to do so? While it’s hard to answer that question with any sort of certainty still, it sure does seem like Ingram could be dealt by Tuesday because of him being unhappy with his current role with the team. On Friday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Ingram and specifically, if the outside linebacker has expressed any sort of frustration to the team about his usage so far this season.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addresses the Melvin Ingram situation without really addressing the Melvin Ingram situation, other than to say he did not practice today because of a groin injury. pic.twitter.com/e2xLuBNvLM — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 29, 2021

“I’ve had some conversations with Melvin, but I’ll leave those between he and I,” Tomlin said on Friday. “The reason he didn’t work today is because of his groin.”

So, at least we know that Ingram, who has been listed on the Steelers injury report this week as a limited practice participant with a groin injury, didn’t practice on Friday, or at least not fully.

Tomlin was asked on Friday if the idea of trading Ingram by the Tuesday deadline is currently a possibility.

“I’m not talking about any of that,” Tomlin said. “I’m talking about stuff that’s leading into the Cleveland Browns this weekend.”

Well, there you go. For starters, it’s starting to sound like Ingram might not play on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. We’ll see if the Steelers rule him out for that contest on their official injury report later on Friday.

At this point, it certainly seems likely that Ingram will be traded by the Tuesday deadline. Reports surfaced on Thursday that Ingram is unhappy about his role with the Steelers and that he essentially wants out of Pittsburgh.