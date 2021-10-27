Browns Wednesday Injury Report Week 8: Mayfield Limited; 17 Total Players Listed

The Cleveland Browns have now released their first official injury report of week 8 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering includes 17 players listed on it in total.

Not practicing for the Browns on Wednesday were defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin, knee), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (ankle), safety Richard LeCounte III (not injury related), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee), wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), and cornerback Dedric Ward (hamstring).

Limited in practice on Wednesday for the Browns were wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), running back Nick Chubb (calf), tackle Jack Conklin (knee), linebacker Tony Fields II (illness), cornerback A.J. Green (groin), guard Blake Hance (elbow), quarterback Baker Mayfield (left shoulder), linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen), center JC Tretter (knee), tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle) and linebacker Mack Wilson (calf).

The Browns Week 8 injury report is obviously headlined by Mayfield, who missed the team’s Week 7 Thursday night with his left shoulder injury. It’s still very unclear at this time if Mayfield will indeed wind up playing on Sunday against the Steelers.

As for a few other higher profile players listed on the Browns injury report, Conklin, Landry, Beckham, and Chubb, all four are expected to be ready to play against the Steelers at the time of this post.