Browns Friday Injury Report Week 8: Three Players Out; Six Others Questionable

The Cleveland Browns have now released their third injury report of Week 8 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows three players officially listed as out and six others listed as questionable for the contest.

Ruled out on Friday for the Sunday game against the Steelers by the Browns were cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring), safety Richard LeCounte (not injury related – discipline), and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin). All three of those players failed to practice any this past week.

Ending Friday listed as questionable by the Browns were wide receiver Odell Beckham (shoulder), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin), cornerback A.J. Green (groin), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (ankle), defensive end Takkarist McKinley (groin) and fullback Johnny Stanton (calf). Clowney and McKinley both failed to practice on Friday while Beckham, Green, Stanton and Jackson were all limited. Stanton, by the way, is a new addition to the Browns injury report as of Friday.

The Browns have several players on their injury report that will end Friday without game status designations. That lengthy list of players includes center J.C. Tretter (knee), running back Nick Chubb (calf), tackle Jack Conklin (knee), guard Blake Hance (elbow), quarterback Baker Mayfield (left shoulder), linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen), tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle), linebacker Mack Wilson (calf), linebacker Tony Fields II (illness) and wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee). Of those 10 players, only Chubb, Fields, Hance, Mayfield, Wills and Wilson practiced fully on Friday.

As previously reported on Friday, Mayfield is expected to start at quarterback on Sunday against the Steelers after missing the team’s Week 7 Thursday night game with a left shoulder injury.