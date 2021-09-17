The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Raiders Preview, Coordinator Thursday, Week 2 Picks, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 24 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Thursday night game between the Washington Football Team and the New York Giants.

We quickly turn our attention the latest injury reports releases on Thursday by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Sunday Week 2 game at Heinz Field between the two teams. We spend a lot of time on the lengthy Raiders injury report.

The Steelers had several media sessions on Thursday and those included coordinators Keith Butler and Matt Canada. Alex and I hit on the main talking points from both coaches. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, so Alex and I quickly hit on that interview.

With the Steelers Week 2 game forthcoming, Alex and I dive deep into our final breakdowns of that contest against the Raiders. We talk about the best way to defend against Raiders tight end Darren Waller and more. We also discuss the chore the Raiders offensive line will have with the Steelers front seven on Sunday.

We discuss what we think the Steelers might try to do offensively on Sunday against the Raiders and if we think the running game will have some success in Week 2 with rookie running back Najee Harris.

As usual, we pick all the remaining NFL games against the spread later in this show and then follow that up by answering several emails we received from the listenership.

