The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bengals Recap, Injuries, Tomlin Comments, Scheme, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 28 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers injury situation coming out of the team’s Week 3 Sunday home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. We talk about the players who were injured during the game on Sunday and the ones who missed the game with injuries as well.

The Steelers are now 1-2 after Sunday’s loss to the Raiders so Alex and I start the breakdown of the game by first focusing on what went wrong on defense. We talk about the big plays allowed and how no pressure was given to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. We also talk about how few of plays the Bengals ran compared to the Steelers.

We then move over to the offensive side of the football and talk about the play of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday., We go over the play of running back Najee Harris and the offensive line as well. Alex highlights what head coach Mike Tomlin said ahead of Sunday’s game and how he went against that on Sunday.

Alex and I go over plenty of stats and talk offensive scheme. We discuss ways the Steelers might try to get their offense slightly better moving forward.

We discuss several other key moments from the Steelers Sunday Week 3 loss to the Bengals and that includes time management, the late 4th and 10 play and the timeout called late in the first half.

Is there a reason to be optimistic about the Steelers heading into their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers? Would next Sunday be bigger win than the team had in Week 1? We discuss.

As usual we finish this show out by tying up some loose ends before diving into answering several emails that we received from listeners.

