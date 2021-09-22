The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bengals Preview, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Raiders All-22, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 26 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about all that has transpired with the Pittsburgh Steelers the last 48 hours and that includes a look at the transactions the team as made and the long list of injuries they are also now dealing with.

We go over the health update that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided on Tuesday and start looking ahead at what the team’s first injury report of Week 3 might look like when it gets released Wednesday after practice.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took a beating on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders so we discuss that and his play in the game.

Tomlin talked on Tuesday so Alex and I go over all the main talking points to come out of that weekly session.

We go over what Steelers tackle Zach Banner said during his Tuesday radio show and that includes his thoughts on the running game failures and Roethlisberger not getting helped off the ground on Sunday.

Alex and I are pleased to welcome back to the show the great Paul Dehner Jr. from The Athletic. Paul covers the Bengals for the outlet, and he’ll be present for the Steelers Week 3 Sunday home game against Cincinnati. We spend roughly 30 minutes with Paul previewing the 2021 Bengals, the Sunday game and much, much more.

Paul is kind enough to give us his early thoughts on the possible outcome for the Sunday game at the end of the interview. If not already doing so, please follow Paul on Twitter at @pauldehnerjr and thank him for appearing on the Wednesday show. You can also read Paul’s work online here: https://theathletic.com/author/paul-dehner-jr/

After our interview with Paul is complete, Alex and I recap it and tie up other loose ends related to the Steelers and the show. As usual, we end this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

