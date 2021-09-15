Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 2: DT Carlos Davis, ILB Robert Spillane Both Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first injury report of Week 2 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Las Vegas Raiders and as expected, a few players were rested on Wednesday.

Sitting out on Wednesday for the Steelers were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (coaches decision) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (coaches decision). Head coach Mike Tomlin hinted on Tuesday during press conference that a few more experienced players might be rested at the beginning of the week.

As for the rest of the Steelers Wednesday injury report, linebacker Robert Spillane (shin) and defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) were both limited in practice earlier in the day.

Spillane was a late scratch ahead of the team’s Week 1 Sunday game against the Buffalo Bills after suffering a shin injury during warm-ups. As for Davis, he dressed and played against the Bills on Sunday.

The Steelers next practice will be on Thursday and after it is when the second injury report of the week will be released.