Steelers Vs. Bengals 2021 Week 3: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 3

Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, September, 26, 2021

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analysis), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -3

Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cincinnati’s last 9 games.

Cincinnati are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games.

Cincinnati are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati are 1-18-1 SU in their last 20 games on the road.

Cincinnati are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Cincinnati’s last 16 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Cincinnati’s last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Cincinnati are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games played in week 3.

Pittsburgh are 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games played in September.

Pittsburgh are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games played in week 3.

Bengals Injuries

WR Tee Higgins (shoulder) – Doubtful

G Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee) – Doubtful

CB Trae Waynes (hamstring) – Out

Steelers Injuries:

DT Carlos Davis (knee) – Out

OLB Alex Highsmith (groin) – Out

WR Diontae Johnson (knee) – Out

OLB T.J. Watt (groin) – Out

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



