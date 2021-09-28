Steelers Sign OLB Derrek Tuszka To 53 Man Roster, Waive OLB Jamir Jones

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed OLB Derrek Tuszka to their 53 man roster. In a corresponding move, the team has waived OLB Jamir Jones.

The team tweeted out the announcement moments ago.

We have promoted LB Derrek Tuszka to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived LB Jamir Jones. @BordasLaw https://t.co/UtBmvBLWkk — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 28, 2021

The news was first reported Monday evening by NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Tuszka was elevated to the main roster last Saturday as an injury replacement for TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith, both sitting out Week 3’s game due to groin injuries. Though Tuszka did not start, he played most of the second half and out-snapped Jamir Jones 27-20. While neither played exceptionally well, Tuszka did seem to fare better than Jones in the run and pass game.

Jones was this year’s camp darling, who shined during the summer during practice and games. He beat out veteran Cassius Marsh and rookie draft pick Quincy Roche as the 4th OLB on the roster. A quality special teamer, Jones had recorded three total tackles through the first three games.

Kinkhabwala’s report yesterday noted Jones could be signed back to the practice squad assuming he clears waivers. The team has an open practice squad spot now that Tuszka has been promoted so this could simply be a swap of these two players.

According to Mike Tomlin, Watt and Highsmith are expected to practice this week and will hopefully play Sunday against the Packers, leaving Tuszka to primarily play on special teams.