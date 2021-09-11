Ryan Shazier Makes Broadcasting Debut Saturday

Ryan Shazier made his football broadcasting debut Saturday afternoon, serving as the color analyst for Kent State’s matchup against Virginia Military Institute.

Shazier took to Instagram this morning to celebrate the news pre-game. And received some shoutouts from family and teammates in the comments.

Shazier has been a busy man this year. In addition to his broadcasting chops, he’s started up a trucking company, Shay Trucking, and written his first book that will release this November entitled “Walking Miracle.”

It’s unclear if Shazier will have a permanent gig calling games this year or not and if so, what games he’ll be calling this season. If this one is any indication, he may stay local in Ohio and cover some MACtion, something the Steelers are very similar with considering how many players they’ve drafted from that conference. Kent State has produced great Steelers like Jack Lambert and James Harrison.

While it was his first game in the booth, it wasn’t a terribly close or exciting one to call. Kent State jumped out to a 22-0 first quarter lead and rolled VMI 60-10. Golden Flashes’ running back Marquez Cooper averaged nearly ten yards per carry, finishing the day with 119 yards and one touchdown. Five different players for Kent State rushed for over 60 yards.

Check out some highlights from the game. You can hear Shazier in a couple of those clips too. While his NFL career ended far too soon, it’s clear Shazier isn’t letting his injury slow down the rest of his life.