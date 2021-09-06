Roethlisberger, Heyward, Derek Watt Named Steelers 2021 Team Captains

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their three team captains for the 2021 season: Ben Roethlisberger offensively, Cam Heyward defensively, and Derek Watt on special teams.

Roethlisberger and Heyward being named captains have become the norm. This is the 13th time Roethlisberger has been named captain and his 11th straight season dating back to 2011 (he was also captain in 2008 and 2009). Heyward grabs these honors for the seventh straight season going back to 2015. Signed last year, this is the first time Derek Watt has been named a team captain.

At 39, Roethlisberger could be entering his final season with the team. Still the face of the franchise, he’s the only player on the roster who has won a Super Bowl with the Steelers, With a new offensive line, offensive coordinator, and a young cast of skill players, Roethlisberger’s leadership is as important as ever.

Heyward is one of the faces of a talented Steelers’ defense. He’s embodied what it means to be a Steeler in good times and bad. And over the last several years, has finally earned more national media recognition.

Watt becomes the new special teams captain in place of Jordan Dangerfield, who was not re-signed this offseason. The team’s starting fullback, he’s also expected to be a core, four-phase special teamer.

Last season, Roethlisberger, Heyward, Dangerfield, Maurkice Pouncey and T.J. Watt were named Steelers’ captains. Dating back to 2007, this is the first time the Steelers have had three captains, one for each unit.