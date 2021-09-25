Report: Steelers G Trai Turner Fined $15,450 For Week 2 Spitting Incident

Not surprisingly, Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner was fined this past week for allegedly spitting on Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee during the team’s Week 2 game at Heinz Field, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

#Steelers G Trai Turner was fined $15,450 for unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting at an opponent in last week’s loss to the #Raiders. Turner was ejected. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2021

Turner, who was reportedly fined $15,450 for his actions in Sunday’s game against the Raiders was also disqualified from that contest immediately after the incident. Turner reportedly was not suspended any games for his actions.

It’s unclear if Turner will appeal his fine at the time of this post. The veteran guard did talk a little about the incident on Friday when he met the media after practice. His response came after he was asked about him saying he was spit on first by a Raiders player.

“Yeah, definitely something serious to throw out there but a serious action that took place,” Turner said. “Not something that I’m too concerned about addressing again. All the parties involved know what happened. The team knows what happened. Really, with that situation, I’d just like to say thank you to ‘Coach T.’ and thank you to my teammates just for having my back. Everybody that saw the situation and was in the game knew what happened, knew what took place and why it went the way that it did.

“And, you know, looking back on the situation, maybe I could keep my cool better, hold my head, but when you’re presented with circumstances that you’re not familiar with, sometimes you go into foreign territory and that’s just kind of what happened. So, moving forward, it is behind me and I’m looking forward to Week 3.”

Turner is expected to start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field. Guard B.J. Finney, who took over at right guard after Turner was ejected last Sunday, is once again expected to dress and serve as a backup against the Bengals.