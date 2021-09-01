Report: New S Karl Joseph Expected To Be Signed Off Practice Squad After Clearing COVID Protocol

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent safety Karl Joseph to the team’s practice squad on Wednesday and the former first-round draft pick out of West Virginia might wind up on the 53-man roster by the time the team plays the Buffalo Bills a week from Sunday.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Joseph, who had his one-year contract that he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the offseason terminated on Tuesday, is expected to be signed off the Steelers practice squad once the six-day Covid-19 protocol for new players expires. If that happens, the Steelers would then need to make a corresponding transaction.

The Steelers expected to bring newly added S Karl Joseph off the practice squad once six-day Covid-19 protocol for new players expires. Couple that with the return of Arthur Maulet and they are up to 10 DBs. And they still might add another from the waiver wire. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 1, 2021

The Steelers entered Wednesday with just eight defensive backs on their initial 53-man roster but that number grew by one in the afternoon as cornerback Arthur Maulet was re-signed back after having his contract terminated on Tuesday.

Dulac goes on to suggest that the Steelers might also add yet another defensive back in the coming days.

Joseph, who played for the Cleveland Browns in 2020, only played in one preseason game for the Raiders this year as he was sidelined for the first two due to an undisclosed injury.

The Steelers have had interest in Joseph dating back to before the 2016 NFL Draft. Earlier in the offseason they brought Joseph to Pittsburgh for a free agent visit but he left town unsigned. A short time later he signed a one-year contract with the Raiders that included a $137,500 signing bonus.