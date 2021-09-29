Rams Claim OLB Jamir Jones Off Waivers From Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived outside linebacker Jamir Jones on Tuesday and on Wednesday the Los Angeles Rams claimed him off waivers.

Jones, who started the Steelers Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith both missing that contest with groin injuries, was waived on Tuesday from the 53-man roster to make room for Derrek Tuszka, who was signed off the team’s practice squad. Tuszka had just reverted to the Steelers practice squad after being activated from on Saturday so he could play against the Bengals on Sunday.

The speculation was that the Steelers would try to sign Jones to the team’s practice squad if he cleared waivers on Wednesday.

Jones caught the eye of the Steelers earlier in the offseason when he worked out at the Notre Dame’s 2021 Pro Day. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert were present for that event and Jones ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.71 seconds at 237 pounds, per reports.

Jones went undrafted in 2020 and originally signed with the Houston Texans. As a senior at Notre Dame in 2020, Jones recorded 26 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed in 11 games.

The Steelers lost rookie outside linebacker Quincy Roche off waivers to the New York Giants during the final round of roster cuts ahead of Week 1.

The Steelers now have an open spot on their practice squad that they can choose to fill at any time.