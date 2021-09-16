Raiders Thursday Injury Report Week 2: Five Players Sat Out Practice; Five Others Limited

The Las Vegas Raiders have now released their second injury report of Week 2 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and that Thursday offering doesn’t look much better than the one released on Wednesday after the team conducted a walkthrough.

For starters, the Raiders placed defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee) and guard Denzelle Good (knee) on the teams Reserve/Injured list on Thursday.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Raiders were guard Richie Incognito (calf), running back Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion), quarterback Marcus Mariota (quadricep), and cornerback Roderic Teamer (ankle). Of those five players, it seems very likely that at least three of them Incognito, Mariota and Teamer, won’t play on Sunday against the Steelers at Heinz Field.

Limited in practice for the Raiders on Thursday were defensive tackle Darius Philon (knee), defensive end Carl Nassib (pectoral, toe), fullback Alec Ingold (fibula), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring), and linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip). Nassib is reportedly moving in the right direction while Philon was a new addition to the injury report on Thursday.

Listed as practicing fully for the Raiders on Thursday are linebacker Divine Deablo (ankle), wide receiver Bryan Edwards (elbow), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (back), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (knee), center Andre James (elbow), and safety Dallin Leavitt (hip). Ferrell, by the way, is expected to play on Sunday against the Steelers after being inactive for the Raiders Week 1 Monday night game.