Bills Friday Injury Report Week 1: DT Star Lotulelei Ruled Out, WR Emmanuel Sanders Questionable

The Buffalo Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon and their Friday injury report that has now been released shows that one key defensive line starter will miss that contest.

On Friday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that nose tackle Star Lotulelei (calf) would miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Lotulelei, who has not practiced in two weeks after suffering the injury, was officially ruled out on the team’s Friday injury report.

With Lotulelei now out for Sunday against the Steelers, defensive tackles Harrison Phillips (knee), Vernon Butler and Justin Zimmer will likely be asked to pick up the slack. Phillips, by the way, was again listed as a full practice participant on the Bills’ Friday injury report. He was nor given a game designation on the offering and that means he should be good to go for Sunday.

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (hand) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder) are also both seemingly good to go for Sunday’s game after practicing fully on Friday. Both were on the injury report this past week but neither received a game status designation on Friday.

As for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (foot), he ends the week listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Steelers after being limited in practice on Friday. Sanders was listed as being limited all week by the Bills.