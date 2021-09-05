2021 Offseason Questions: How Will Schobert Look Setting Defense In Opener?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is underway, and they are hoping for a better outcome in comparison to last season. After starting out 11-0, they finished the year 1-4 in the regular season, and then lost in the Wildcard Round to the Cleveland Browns, ignited by a 0-28 first quarter.

They have lost a large number of key players in the offseason, like Maurkice Pouncey, Bud Dupree, Alejandro Villanueva, David DeCastro, Mike Hilton, and Steven Nelson, but they’ve also made significant additions as the months have gone on, notably Trai Turner, Melvin Ingram, Joe Schobert, and Ahkello Witherspoon. They also added Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, Kendrick Green, and Dan Moore Jr., all of whom look to be in a starting role (or complementary role in Freiermuth’s case) for the season opener.

There isn’t much left to do but to play the games at this point. They have a 53-man roster, though it will always change to some degree. They still have a lot to figure out, though, such as what Matt Canada’s offense is going to look like in any given week, or how the new-look secondary and offensive line is going to play.

These are the sorts of questions among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked. There is rarely a concrete answer, but this is your venue for exploring the topics we present through all their uncertainty.

Question: How will Joe Schobert perform while setting the defense by the season opener?

The Steelers managed to add a new starting inside linebacker in the middle of training camp, acquiring former Pro Bowler Joe Schobert via trade. He has played in only one preseason game with the team, which occurred within a week of his stepping on the field.

His tentativeness was apparent in his play, which should not have been a surprise. He is learning a new defense while simultaneously being asked to hold the primary responsibility of getting said defense set for each play. It’s not incredibly difficult to do overall, but it takes time to learn it.

Schobert did not play in the preseason finale. He has had another two weeks learning the defense since his lone in-stadium appearance to date in the black and gold, and he’ll still have another week, giving him the better part of a month’s worth of time logged in the system before he has to play a meaningful snap.

Will that have been enough time for him to get up to speed and play the way they expect him to while still setting the defense? Do we know for sure that he is actually going to set the defense, or will that assignment be handed back to Devin Bush if they feel confident in his ability to play 100 percent of the snaps?