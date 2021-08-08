The Pittsburgh Steelers were very well represented during the Saturday night Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies for the Class of 2020. Not only did former members of the organization Donnie Shell, Troy Polamalu and Bill Cowher officially get inducted Saturday night, there was visibly a huge contingent of Steelers fans present to watch the ceremonies as well. All three speeches from Shell, Polamalu and Cowher are below if you wish to watch them for the first time or re-watch them again.
Watch Donnie Shell, Troy Polamalu And Bill Cowher’s Hall Of Fame Speeches
