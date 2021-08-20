Season 12, Episode 12 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what all was said on Thursday by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and head coach during their induvial press conferences. The three gave us quote a bit of new quotes to work through so we do just that.

Steelers wide receiver James Washington met the media a few days ago so we recap the few things he did and didn’t say during his press conference. We talk more about the possibility of Washington being traded by Week 1.

The Steelers restructured the contract of new inside linebacker Joe Schobert, so we go over the details associated with that transaction. We also recap where the Steelers currently are salary cap-wise entering Friday morning.

What’s the latest misinformation floating around about Steelers tackle Joe Haeg? Alex and I address that nonsense and get the facts out.

The Steelers will host the Detroit Lions Saturday night at Heinz Field so Alex and I fully preview that preseason contest when it comes to specific things we’ll both be looking for on both sides of the football.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Friday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Lions Preview, Thursday Presser Recaps, Washington Update, Listener Questions & More

