The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers HOF Game Preview, Franco Harris Interview, Colbert Comments, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 5 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about and previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night preseason opener, the Hall of Fame Game, against the Dallas Cowboys in Canton, OH.

Alex and I go over the notable things that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference about the team’s first preseason game and that includes us discussing players who might not play, what the quarterback rotation will be and whether or not rookie first round draft pick Najee Harris will see any snaps in that contest. We parse a lot of Tomlin’s quotes early in this show so be warned.

In the second half of this show we have a brief interview with former Steelers running back and Hall of Famer Franco Harris. We get to ask Harris several questions concerning The Immaculate Reception, Bill Nunn, and Chuck Noll in addition to talking about the possibility of Najee Harris breaking his franchise rookie record in 2021.

After talking to Franco Harris for about 15 minutes, Alex and I get back to previewing the Steelers upcoming preseason opener. We also go over some comments made recently by general manager Kevin Colbert in addition to talking some about outside linebacker T.J. Watt and why he has yet to practice fully so far in training camp.

We make a few Hall of Fame Game predictions late in this show and talk about several non-rookie players we are really looking forward to watching play Thursday night.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Wednesday episode.

