Steelers Trim 2021 Roster Down To 53 Active Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now officially trimmed their active roster down to 53 players and the Tuesday list of transactions don’t include too many surprises.

Waived/released Tuesday included:

WR Rico Bussey

OLB Jamar Watson

WR Cody White

RB Trey Edmunds

RB Jaylen Samuels

OL Rashaad Coward

OL BJ Finney

OL John Leglue

OL Chaz Green

TE Kevin Rader

OLB Cassius Marsh

OLB Quincy Roche

CB Mark Gilbert

CB Arthur Maulet

S Donovan Stiner

P Jordan Berry

P Kameron Canaday

QB Josh Dobbs was placed on Injured Reserve. He suffered a toe injury in the preseason finale against Carolina. Roche was the only draft pick not to make the initial 53 man roster.

Samuels loses out to Benny Snell and Kalen Ballage. Zach Gentry beats out Rader for the third tight end spot. Finney is a semi-surprise name and could have the Steelers searching for more offensive line help. Same with Maulet at cornerback, opening up a hole in the slot. Coward got plenty of reps this summer but struggled with them.

Pittsburgh can begin forming their 16-man practice squad by tomorrow afternoon.