Steelers Announce Fans Must Wear Masks In Indoor Areas At Heinz Field, Strongly Encouraged For Outdoor Areas

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made an update to their mask policy, requiring fans to wear masks while walking through indoor areas of Heinz Field. This requirement is put in place for all fans regardless of vaccination status. That change will become effective for the preseason opener against the Detroit Lions this Saturday night.

Masks will not be required but strongly encouraged for fans in outdoor areas, including bowl seating at Heinz Field.

Here is the statement from team spokesman Burt Lauten.

As the statement reads, fans will not be required to show any proof of vaccination status when entering the stadium.

Indoor areas where masks will be required include: Club Lobbies, Pro Shops, restrooms, elevators, and “other enclosed spaces.”

Outdoor areas will not require a mask but the team notes fans are “strongly encouraged to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, while not actively eating or drinking.” Those outdoor areas include the concourse and seating area of Heinz Field.

It’s unclear if this policy goes into effect for the last two days of training camp which will be held to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday. Frankly, it may not matter, as thunderstorms are projected to roll through the area on both days, potentially cancelling practice.

The Steelers’ statement concludes that it will continue to follow CDC guidance and may change their policies in the future. The CDC recently recommended masks in crowded areas in those places that have a substantial amount of transmission from COVID and the Delta Variant.

As of now, the Steelers are still expected to operate at 100% capacity for the season. Those plans, of course, are subject to change.