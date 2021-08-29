Report: Ravens Lose RB J.K. Dobbins For 2021 Season To Torn ACL

The Baltimore Ravens won’t have second year running back J.K. Dobbins in 2021 as the former second round draft pick out of Ohio State is out for the season after an MRI confirmed that he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the team’s Saturday night preseason game against the Washington Football Team.

An MRI today confirmed that Ravens’ RB J.K. Dobbins, one of the top young running backs in the game, suffered a season-ending torn ACL, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2021

As a rookie in 2020, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns on 134 carries. He also caught 18 passes for 120 yards last season. In the one game that Dobbins played against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020 he registered 113 yards on 15 carries and another 8 yards on one reception.

Dobbins suffered his left knee injury in the first quarter of the Ravens Saturday night preseason game against Washington. The injury happened when he was hit low while being tackled by two Washington players.

With Dobbins now done for the 2021 season, it will be interesting to see if the Ravens sign a veteran free agent running back in the next week. They did have some interest in veteran free agent running back Todd Gurley during the offseason but chose not to sign him after brining him in for a visit.

Gus Edwards will likely be the Ravens starter with Justice Hill likely being a backup. Other running backs on the Ravens roster with a few days to go before cutdown day are Tyson Williams and Nate McCrary.