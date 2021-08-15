New Steeler Joe Schobert Says Jags’ GM Told Him Steelers Were Persistent In Pursuit

As always, there are two sides to this Joe Schobert story.

On Sunday following a closed practice at Heinz Field, the newest Steeler spoke to reporters, expressing his excitement to join the Steelers and return to the AFC North. However, Schobert did drop an interesting nugget during his media session Sunday, stating that current Jacksonville Jaguars’ general manager Trent Baalke told him the Steelers were persistent in their pursuit of the veteran linebacker, via Ray Fittipaldo’s tweet from Sunday’s press conference.

Joe Schobert said Jags GM Trent Baalke told him the Steelers called early Thursday and were very persistent in their pursuit of him. That’s a different story than Mike Tomlin told yesterday when he said Schobert was presented to them. 🤔 — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 15, 2021

“The general manager [Baalke] just told me that Pittsburgh called 12 hours before I had a meeting with them,” Schobert told reporters Sunday. “And he said they were very persistent in trying to get a deal done to get me up here. So that was the reason that he said he’s like, ‘there’s a good situation and I wouldn’t put you in it if it wasn’t a good situation for you and your family, um, coming up to Pittsburgh, being on a good team.’ So that’s what, that’s what I was told.”

Schobert’s statement regarding what Baalke told him doesn’t match what Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin said Saturday following practice when ESPN’s Brooke Pryor asked him if the franchise had been looking to add another veteran inside linebacker after Vince Williams’ retirement or if Schobert was just available?