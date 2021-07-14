Troy Polamalu Hopes To Attend A Couple Of Steelers Home Games In 2021

We are now just a few weeks away from seeing former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020 and that will be quite an event to witness for sure. Ahead of that monumental event taking place, however, Polamalu met with several members of the media to discuss his forthcoming induction. He indicated during that interview that he plans to attend Heinz Field for at least a few of the Steelers 2021 regular season games.

“God willing, this season my family and I will be able to make it back to Pittsburgh – for a couple games, at least,” Polamalu said on Wednesday.

This is obviously great news and a big indicator that Polamalu doesn’t harbor any real hard feelings against the Steelers organization as a result of how his NFL career ultimately came to a close.

As for a reason why Polamalu hasn’t seemingly been to any Steelers games or organizational functions since he retired several years ago, the California native explained his reasoning for that on Wednesday along with talking about his current relationship with the organization.

“I don’t make it out to Pittsburgh much because my kids are deeply involved in sports [but] my relationship with the organization has been great,” Polamalu reportedly said. “In terms of how much I follow the organization, that I haven’t done a very good job of.”

Polamalu went on to say that he mostly follows the comings and goings of the Steelers through ex-teammates of his, Ryan Clark and Ike Taylor, both of whom still follow the NFL very closely. He indicated that he’ll ask his former teammates from time to time about a new player the Steelers have and if said player is legit, and that they’ll give him an honest answer.

“Our group chats are pretty interesting,” Polamalu reportedly said.

It certainly will be great to see Polamalu back at Heinz Field again in 2021 and especially if he chooses to be in attendance for the Steelers December home game against the Baltimore Ravens. Perhaps the Steelers will have several of Polamalu’s former teammates in attendance with the Hall of Fame safety for that contest as well.

