The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers New Kicker, Kozora Studies, UG3 Prospects, Eisenberg On Ravens, Listener Questions & More

Season 11, Episode 126 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I open this show by talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers signing of free agent kicker Sam Sloman on Thursday. We discuss why that move likely happened and more.

Steelers third year inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III is a player Alex and I haven’t talked about in great detail for a while, so we change that during today’s show. We discuss Gilbert’s chances of making the Steelers 53-man roster this year.

Alex recently completed a few detailed studies on new offensive coordinator Matt Canada and outside linebacker T.J. Watt that we recap during this show.

Will a move to left tackle to right tackle help Chukwuma Okorafor in 2021? Alex and I discuss that topic on the heels of recent comments made by former Steelers tackle Max Starks during a radio interview.

Later in the show, Alex and I are once again joined by John Eisenberg, who covers the Baltimore Ravens for the team’s official website. We talk to John about what all has transpired this offseason with the Ravens and more. We get John’s overarching thoughts on the 2021 Ravens and more in the 30 minutes that we talked to him. Please make sure to follow John on Twitter at @BmoreEisenberg and read his work online here. You can also buy John’s books online here.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the email machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Friday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, DeCastro Comments, Turner 2019 Run Blocking, Johnson 2020 Drops, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-july-2-episode-1432

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 126 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n