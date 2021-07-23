Season 12, Episode 1 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to the latest on Pittsburgh Steelers and it starts with us talking about inside linebacker Vince Williams retiring a few days. We talk about his career and what his loss means to the Steelers in several areas.

The Steelers have made a few more roster moves since our last episode, so Alex and I recap the latest transactions and more.

Training camp is now underway for the Steelers, so Alex and I discuss the news from Thursday’s practice in addition to recapping the press conferences that head coach Mike Tomlin, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and outside linebacker T.J. Watt took part in.

Alex and I review our latest 53-man roster predictions we just released and focus on the differences we had. We also break down the Steelers offensive line preview as part of our ongoing positional looks ahead of the season getting underway.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the email machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Friday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Camp Updates, Vince Williams Retirement, Roster Moves, OL Position Preview & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-july-23-episode-1438

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 1 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n