Teryl Austin On Ben Roethlisberger: ‘He’s Still Got An Arm, There’s No Issue With That’

How is training camp going so far for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger? By the sound of things, good and especially on Sunday.

During training camp, Mike Prisuta of Steelers.com tweets out his three takes that resonate from the previous day’s practice. Monday morning, he shared an interesting Sunday quote from senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin in regards to Roethlisberger’s arm strength that was on display during Sunday’s practice.

“Throws that were really just typical Ben throws. He’s still got an arm, there’s no issue with that,” Austin reportedly said on Sunday of Roethlisberger, per Prisuta.

Prisuta’s tweet continued.

“Mobility, durability, surviving the grind, the O-line might be; his arm won’t. Roethlisberger told the media last week that his arm feels “fresher” because he didn’t have to throw as many passes this offseason compared to last year when he was rehabbing from major elbow surgery.”

Roethlisberger recently talked again about his arm in a one-one-interview with a national major media member.

“I feel great,” Roethlisberger told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated this weekend. “You go two years ago, only playing a couple games, having elbow surgery, last year’s your first year back from a major surgery. I think if you ask anybody that’s had a major surgery, their first year back, no matter how far removed from it, it’s always a re-figure out, and getting to a comfort level with that part of your body. For me to feel more back to normal, I’m excited for that.

“It’s always interesting, because when asked last year how I felt, I would tell you I felt great. But then, one year removed, I look back on it, and I’m like, ‘Man, maybe I wasn’t as good as I feel now.’”

The Steelers are off on Monday as they make the move to Heinz Field this week to continue their 2021 training camp practices. The team’s first padded practice will take place on Wednesday at Heinz Field and our very own Alex Kozora will be on hand for it. Expert Kozora to provide full reports on Roethlisberger’s arm strength and deep pass completions for the remainder of practices open to the public.