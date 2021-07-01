Steelers To Sign Free Agent K Sam Sloman

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be adding another kicker to their offseason roster ahead of training camp, according to a Thursday morning report.
Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are expected to sign kicker Sam Sloman, pending a physical.
Sloman, a former seventh-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, appeared in seven games as a rookie. He made 8-of-11 field goal attempts with a long of 42 yards, and went 18-of-21 on point-after-tries. A Miami of Ohio product, Sloman was 49-of-62 on field goal attempts in his college career. He also made 112 of his 115 extra point attempts in college as well.
After being released by the Rams, Sloman was signed by the Tennessee Titans late in the season. He kicked the game-winner for the Titans as time expired in Week 17 and made both of his field-goal attempts, 47 and 37 yards, respectively, and all five extra points in the team’s victory over the Houston Texans.
Steelers still have kicker Chris Boswell so adding Sloman to the roster should save some wear and tear on him during training camp. Boswell had his best season as professional in 2020 as the former undrafted free agent out of Rice made 19 of his 20 total attempts during the regular season and even set a new career long of 59 yards. He did, however, miss four extra point attempts in 2020. He also missed three games in 2020 due to hip and groin injuries so that is a bit concerning as well.