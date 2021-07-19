Steelers Third Preseason Game Against Lions To Be Shown Live On NFL Network

Are you about ready to watch a few preseason games featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers on television? Well, you’ll get the chance to do that starting in less than three weeks from now when the Steelers play the Dallas Cowboys in the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, OH. Not only will that preseason game be televised live, it was announced on Monday that the team’s third preseason game will also be aired live on television.

According to a Monday release from the NFL, the Steelers third preseason game of 2021, a home contest at Heinz Field against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 21, is now scheduled to be televised live on the NFL Network.

That Saturday the NFL Network will carry a quadruple-header of preseason games, starting at 1 p.m. ET with the Buffalo Bills traveling to face the Chicago Bears. Saturday’s quadruple-header continues with the New York Jets at the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Lions at the Steelers at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Las Vegas Raiders at the Los Angeles Rams at 10 p.m. ET. That should make for quite the Saturday.

That Steelers game against the Lions might wind up being the preseason debut of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger if he doesn’t log any snaps in the team’s first two preseason games against the Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Steelers will close out their preseason on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, August 27.

To view NFL Network’s 2021 preseason schedule of live and re-aired games, visit NFL.com/network/preseason.