Steelers Sign 2021 Third Round Draft Pick, C Kendrick Green

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now finally signed all nine of their 2021 draft picks as of Tuesday night as center Kendrick Green, the team’s third round draft pick this year out Illinois, has now inked his rookie contract, according to his agent Jason Bernstein.

Green’s four-year rookie contract is expected to total out somewhere around $4,875,764 and include a signing bonus of around $906,008, according to Over the Cap. His 2021 salary cap charge is expected to be around $886,502. We’ll know the official details of Green’s rookie deal by early next week.

The Steelers selected Green out of Illinois with the 23rd pick of the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It was the 87th pick overall. He came to the Illini program originally as a defensive tackle and transitioned to offense ahead of the 2017 college season during his redshirt year.

Green started all 12 games at left guard as a redshirt freshman after converting over. Green started 12 games at left guard and one game at center as a sophomore and all eight games as a junior, with three games coming at center after the starter got hurt. He finished his career with 33 consecutive starts at either guard or center.

Green measured in at his pro day at 6017, 305 pounds with 32 1/4″ arms and 10 1/8″ hands. He ran his 40-yard dash in 4.89 seconds and did 25 reps on the bench. He posted a vertical jump of 35 1/2″ and a broad jump of 9’11”.

Green has a great chance of being the Steelers starting center in Week 1 of his rookie season.